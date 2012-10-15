Puma says Jochen Zeitz to resign as chairman Nov. 30

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma SE on Monday said long-time executive Jochen Zeitz will resign as chairman of the administrative board effective Nov. 30.

The company said it will elect a new chairman with effect of Dec. 1, 2012.

In March, Puma’s parent company French luxury goods maker PPR said that Jochen Zeitz would leave his post as head of its Sport & Lifestyle division to take on a new role as head of sustainability at the group.

In 2010 PPR had charged Zeitz, the long-term CEO of its Puma unit, with building up a portfolio of brands centred around Puma, in a bid to expand its sports and lifestyle offering. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)