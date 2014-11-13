FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puma Biotech says cancer drug fails mid-stage study
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2014 / 9:30 PM / 3 years ago

Puma Biotech says cancer drug fails mid-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Puma Biotechnology Inc said its experimental breast cancer drug failed in a mid-stage study, sending its shares down 14 percent in extended trading.

The company said the drug, neratinib, did not significantly improved disease-free survival when given in combination with cancer drug paclitaxel as a primary treatment.

The combination was being compared with approved cancer drug trastuzumab.

Puma’s shares, which closed at $239.49 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, plunged to $206.02 in extended trading. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.