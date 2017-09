(Reuters) - A Washington state man who last year avoided criminal prosecution for his role as a stock promoter in a “pump and dump” scheme has pleaded guilty to engaging in a new fraud.

Tovy Pustovit, 20, pleaded guilty in federal court in Tacoma, Washington, on Tuesday to a securities fraud charge in connection with a scheme to manipulate the stocks of three companies in the over-the-counter market.

