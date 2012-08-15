NZ's Pumpkin Patch says expects profit above market expectations

WELLINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand baby wear retailer Pumpkin Patch Ltd said on Thursday it expects its full year profit before non-recurring items to be around NZ$10.1 million ($8.1 million).

It said solid trading over the past three months, reduced bank debt and stock levels would see it beat above market expectations.

Last year the company reported a profit of NZ$12.6 million before non-recurring items.

Shares in Pumpkin Patch last traded up 10 percent at NZ$1.00.