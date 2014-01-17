Punch proposals still threaten default but investors hold firm

* Pub group tweaks restructure plan but without senior investors consent

* Monoline insurer Ambac to pay GBP12.5m to exit position

* Threat of default may not be enough to win senior investors’ vote

By Anil Mayre and Christopher Spink

LONDON, Jan 17 (IFR) - Punch Taverns this week threatened bondholders with default if they did not approve its latest debt restructuring plan.

Punch said that its plan would cut debt from GBP2.3bn to GBP1.83bn and net leverage to 8.7 times from 11. But securitisation noteholders may not be convinced by the need for immediate restructuring, given that there is still GBP188m of excess cash in the structure to keep the deals afloat.

James Martin of Barclays said that, in the event of excess cash at par - taking into account that the bonds are trading around the 105 mark - Punch could persuade them to vote in favour.

A common theme throughout the process has been accusations of a lack of co-operation. As with the December 9 2013 proposal, the ABI Senior Bondholder Committee says it was not party to the term sheet, and that the restructuring proposals were launched without its consent or agreement.

On Wednesday the committee and its advisers said they had had “limited interaction with the company and its advisers since the previous proposal”, and that they “did not have sight of transaction documents” before the announcement.

Equity positions have been a sore point in this deal because company stakeholders also own some of the junior bonds, presenting a conflict of interest that the senior noteholders have expressed concern about previously. This culminated in attempts to get junior noteholders converted to equity, or at least subject to payment-in-kind (PIK) coupons.

The senior noteholder committee, meanwhile, has made it abundantly clear that it owns blocking stakes in the transaction, i.e. large enough positions to control the voting process. So these two opposing investors groups remain at loggerheads. ADJUSTED TERMS That said, there have been some tweaks to the terms, as repayment amounts and write-off thresholds have been adjusted, PIK rates hiked on the junior notes, a 10bp voting fee introduced for investors (even if they vote against at the February 14 2014 bondholder meeting) and the potential introduced for securitisation investors to appoint an independent observer to the board of each securitisation.

Standing out from the previous plan is that Ambac is paying GBP12.5m to the restructuring process ahead of its exit of Punch A. Should the deal run to default, Ambac would be on the hook to ensure timely payment of principal and interest.

In Punch A, the plan is to pay GBP120m on the first day of the restructuring to pay down Classes M to D. This is split GBP23m to cancel 24% of Class M1 at a price of 95% of par, GBP18m.1 and GBP19.1m to cancel 36.5% of Classes B1 and B2 at 62.5%, GBP30.5m to cancel 43.4% of Class B3 at 52.5%, GBP21.3m to cancel all of Class C at 25%, and GBP7m of Class D1 at 12%.

For the M and B bonds, fewer bonds are being cancelled (the original proposal, for instance, was for 26.1% of Class M1 to be cancelled), while investors will get a higher rate at cancellation too. The previous plan, for example, showed Class C being cancelled at 20%, below the revised 25%.

The remaining notes will be exchanged for debt in the new GBP320.1m Class M3 and GBP186.4m Class B4 at prices ranging from 52.5% to 95% of par.

At the top of the structure, meanwhile, Class A notes will be reinstated in the updated structure, split 70% into fixed rate securities and 30% variable rate.

In Punch B Classes A3, A6 and A7 will be reinstated in the updated structure in full, while GBP54m of available Punch B excess cash will be used to redeem around GBP44.9m of Class A8 and cover GBP9.1m of hedge break costs.

Around GBP52m of Punch group cash will be used to redeem Classes B1, B2 and C at 84%, 83% and 26% of par respectively. The remaining bonds will be switched into a new GBP112.5m Class B3.

The coupon on Class A1 will stay at 7.274% and rise by 50bp to 7.32% on the A2 coupon (funded by cutting out the monoline fees), and the M3 coupon will stay at Libor plus 450bp.

The proposal outlines higher rates for the new B4 notes, however, with Libor in cash plus 11% of PIK (versus 9% in the Dec 2013 outline). The B4 PIK coupon will capitalise quarterly.

The monoline wrap on Class A7 will be cut, allowing a 50bp coupon increase on the notes to 5.267%. The A3 and A6 coupons will stay at 7.369% and 5.943%.

The new B3 notes will pay a cash coupon of Libor plus 400bp and a PIK coupon of 2.5% (the previous proposal only stated a Libor plus 450bp cash coupon). SENIORS STAND FIRM Senior investors have rallied against upfront cash payments to junior holders, and Punch seems unwilling to budge much further from its plan - maintaining the underlying tone of ‘agree a restructuring or risk near-term default’. If agreed, the restructuring would take effect on February 28 2014, a day before the next financial quarter starts and also a new covenant reference period.

Punch claims that a failure to agree and the ensuing default will “be value-destructive for all stakeholders”, risking GBP50m over three years from dis-synergies, incurring significant receiver costs - not to mention wasting the money already spent on 14 months of planning - and also downgrades.

The committee, meanwhile, need not feel pressured to agree. For example, it could appoint an administrator to divest the pubs over a certain period of time. The business would still function, the pubs would still earn money and rent would still be collected - all of which would yield cash flow to support the bonds.