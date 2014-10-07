FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Punch Taverns gets final approval for restructuring
October 7, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Punch Taverns gets final approval for restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Punch Taverns Plc said it had received approval from Royal Bank of Scotland Plc for its plan to restructure its 2.3 billion pound ($3.70 billion) debt, allowing the restructuring to proceed.

The pub operator said in August that owners of 65 percent of its notes supported the plan, but that it had yet to secure the backing of lenders.

Under the restructuring plan released in June, Punch’s net debt would drop by about 600 million pounds and result in shareholders retaining just 15 percent of the company. (1 US dollar = 0.6213 British pound) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)

