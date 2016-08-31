Punch Taverns ramps up retail pub strategy

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Punch Taverns Plc, the second largest pub operator in Britain by number of pub estates, said on Wednesday it identified 177 pubs to operate under the retail contract and that it would open 150 pubs annually under the same arrangement.

** Punch tries to minimise the impact of the new Pubs Code that came into force on July 21

** Punch, which operates around 3,300 pubs across the country, had previously forecast rollout of 100-120 pubs annually to run under retail contract

** British pub owners, hit by a lawmakers' move to hand publicans more control over where they buy beer, are responding by cutting support for tenants, selling off some pubs and switching others to a group managed format.

** Nearly half of pubs in the UK are on the tied structure, which means the tenant pays a lower property rent to their pub company landlord, and receives financial benefits. While the tenant commits to only buy beer from their owner, often at above-market prices.

** Under the retail contract, Punch retains sales and cost of sales and pub costs, excluding staff costs. It pays the retailer a percentage of the retail sales, out of which the retailer pays their staff costs.

** Punch said average profit per pub across the entire estate for the full-year were up about 4 percent. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)