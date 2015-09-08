Punch Taverns disposes of Matthew Clark stake

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Punch Taverns Plc said it would sell its 50 percent stake in UK-based drinks wholesaler Matthew Clark to Conviviality Brands for 100.7 million pounds ($154.50 million) in cash.

Matthew Clark is a 50/50 joint venture between Punch Taverns and Hertford Cellars Ltd, a unit of Accolade Wines.

“The sale of a non-core business will enhance our financial flexibility to pursue our strategic objectives for our core activities,” Punch Taverns Chief Executive Duncan Garrood said.