BRIEF-Punch Taverns FY revenue drops 2 pct
November 12, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Punch Taverns FY revenue drops 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Punch Taverns Plc

* FY revenue fell 2 percent to 448 million stg

* FY profit before tax of £69 million

* Capital restructuring successfully completed on 8 october 2014 delivering a £0.6 billion reduction in total net debt

* Have commenced search for a new chief executive officer (CEO) and hope to be in a position to announce appointment in early 2015

* Are in a strong position to deliver underlying EBITDA for full year of between £193 million and £200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

