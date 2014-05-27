FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Punch Taverns stakeholders propose restructuring terms
May 27, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Punch Taverns stakeholders propose restructuring terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Punch Taverns Plc :

* Restructuring of securitisations is required in order to avoid a default in both Punch A and Punch B securitisations, which would be likely to have a material negative impact for all stakeholders

* There can be no certainty that proposals will proceed

* Junior notes in Punch A and Punch B would be exchanged for a combination of not only cash and new junior notes, but also ordinary shares in company in a debt-for-equity swap

* Proposals would result in a reduction in total net debt (including mark-to-market on interest rate swaps) of 0.6 billion pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

