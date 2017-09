May 13 (Reuters) - Punch Taverns Plc

* At meetings held today, noteholders voted in favour of waiver requests.

* All other securitisation creditors have also consented to waiver requests.

* Covenant waivers will expire at latest on 29 august 2014, and it is a condition of waivers that a restructuring is launched by 30 june Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: