BRIEF-Punch Taverns looking at potential impact from changes to "beer-tie" bill
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 19, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Punch Taverns looking at potential impact from changes to "beer-tie" bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Punch Taverns Plc

* Notes that amendment to bill is contrary to government’s proposals for statutory regulation of pub sector

* Amendment would lead to creation of an unworkable two tier economic market and would be contrary to existing legal contracts and property rights

* Amendment runs contrary to OFT’s on a super-complaint from Camra in 2010

* Considering potential impact of amended bill on Punch, including implications for our substantial pub investment program and our disposal plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
