BRIEF-Punch Taverns continues discussions with stakeholders to support restructuring proposal
April 18, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Punch Taverns continues discussions with stakeholders to support restructuring proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Punch Taverns PLC : * Has continued to engage with the many stakeholders who will need to support

the restructuring proposal * Continues to believe that a consensual restructuring is in the best interests

of all stakeholders * Some stakeholders had previously expressed lack of support for current terms

of restructuring proposal * A restructuring can be launched in the first half of 2013. * Views expressed at meeting that provide basis for further discussion with

stakeholders on restructuring proposal

