Feb 28 (Reuters) - Punch Taverns PLC : * Trading has continued in line with management expectations * Board remains of the view that a consensual restructuring is in the best

interests of all stakeholders * Underlying trading for the half year is expected to be broadly in line with

management expectations * Failure to effect a restructuring in the near-term will lead to a default in

