Punch Taverns launches debt-cutting plan to avoid default

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - British pub company Punch Taverns PLC launched a restructuring of its debt on Wednesday, the culmination of months of talks with investors to come up with a proposal it said was needed to avoid default.

Like many pub firms, Punch was hit hard by the country’s double-dip recession and is trying to reduce 2.3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) of debt built up before the downturn.

Punch’s debt structure is complex, with debt split into two securitised vehicles, Punch A and Punch B, and bondholders had already rejected a proposal put forward early last year.

“We believe that the restructuring is in the interests of all stakeholders and delivers a materially better position than the alternative of a default,” said Executive Chairman Stephen Billingham in a statement.

“(It) will create a robust debt structure which will provide certainty and stability for the business. It will also provide a solid platform to allow Punch to build on the recent improvement in the Group’s trading.”

Punch, which has about 4,200 pubs, said trading for the 20 weeks to 4 January was good, with like-for-like net income up 1.5 percent in its core estate, which excludes some 1,106 pubs it has earmarked for sale once they become vacant.

Bondholders will vote on the restructuring on Feb. 14.

Shares in Punch were flat at 16.25 pence at 0845 GMT, valuing the company at about 108 million pounds.