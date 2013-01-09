FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Punch Taverns puts 65 pubs for sale as part of restructuring-spokesman
January 9, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

Punch Taverns puts 65 pubs for sale as part of restructuring-spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Punch Taverns Plc has put 65 pubs on the market for sale as part of its longer-term non-core estate disposal programme, a company spokesman said.

The sale, which will be carried out by property agent Christie+Co, is part of its target to sell about 400 non-core pubs this fiscal year ending August 2013.

Like many British pub companies, Punch was hit hard by the country’s double-dip recession and is trying to cut 2.1 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) of debt built up before the economic downturn.

Punch Taverns’ shares were trading down more than four percent at 10.93 pence at 0958 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday. They have risen 15 percent in the past year.

