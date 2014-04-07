FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Punch Taverns to request waivers as refinancing talks continue
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 7, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Punch Taverns to request waivers as refinancing talks continue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Punch Taverns Finance B Ltd -

* Discussions have been ongoing between and with stakeholders with a view to reaching agreement on terms of a consensual restructuring for punch a and b securitisations

* Further time will be required to finalise proposals and to permit stakeholders and their advisers to review and comment on documentation necessary to implement them.

* Issuer has today given notice convening noteholder meetings to be held on 29 april 2014 for purposes of voting on extraordinary resolutions to approve temporary waiver requests

* Waivers are necessary to avoid risk of a near-term default by borrower in respect of its obligations under punch a securitisation which is anticipated to be as early as 15 May 2014

* Requests include temporary waivers of debt service cover ratio covenant and certain other provisions of securitisation documents and, if granted, will expire at latest on 29 August 2014

* It is a condition of waivers that a restructuring is launched by 30 June 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.