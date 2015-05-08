FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Punjab National Bank Q4 net slumps as bad loans hurt
May 8, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

India's Punjab National Bank Q4 net slumps as bad loans hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Punjab National Bank, India’s fifth-biggest lender by assets, said quarterly net profit fell 62 percent as provisions for bad loans were sharply higher.

The New Delhi-based bank said standalone net profit plunged to 3.07 billion rupees ($48 million) for its fiscal fourth quarter to end-March, from 8.06 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 8.36 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 6.55 percent from 5.97 percent in the previous quarter and 5.25 percent a year earlier. Provisions, including for bad loans, surged 79 percent to 38.34 billion rupees from a year earlier.

Shares in Punjab National Bank fell more than 6 percent after the results. ($1 = 63.9900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
