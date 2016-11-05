FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
India's Punjab National Bank Q2 net profit falls 11.5 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 10 months ago

India's Punjab National Bank Q2 net profit falls 11.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Indian state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported on Saturday an 11.5 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, while its bad-loan ratio improved slightly from the previous quarter.

Net profit was 5.49 billion rupees ($82.2 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, compared with 6.21 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 4.84 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 13.63 percent as of end-September, from 13.75 percent at end-June.

$1 = 66.7855 Indian rupees Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.