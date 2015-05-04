FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian property firm Puradelta launches up to $292 mln IPO-IFR
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2015 / 3:32 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesian property firm Puradelta launches up to $292 mln IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 4 (Reuters) - Indonesian industrial park developer Puradelta Lestari has launched an initial public offering to raise up to 3.8 trillion rupiah ($292 million), IFR reported on Monday, citing a term sheet.

Puradelta, a unit of Singapore-listed Sinarmas Land Ltd , is selling 10.8 billion shares at 210 rupiah to 350 rupiah each, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Macquarie is the sole global coordinator and the bookrunner with Citi, CLSA and Nomura. Sinarmas Securities is the domestic underwriter. ($1 = 13,015.00 rupiah) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.