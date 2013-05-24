FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Puravankara founder gets bids worth $31 mln in share sale
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

India's Puravankara founder gets bids worth $31 mln in share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - The founder of Indian real estate company Puravankara Projects Ltd got bids worth 1.7 billion rupees ($31 million) by selling shares to meet the market regulator’s requirement of having at least 25 percent public shareholding.

By 3.30 p.m. (1000 GMT), the single-day sale to investors had received bids for 20.6 million shares at an average price of 81.52 rupees each, provisional data from the Bombay Stock Exchange showed on Friday.

Ravi Puravankara, the company’s founder, was selling a 6.62 percent stake, or 14.1 million shares, in the company at a floor price of 81 rupees each. Shares in Puravankara ended down 2.12 percent at 83.10 rupees.

Founders of all listed Indian companies have to ensure a minimum 25 percent public shareholding by end-June to meet a new directive of the market regulator, The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

$1 = 55.6400 rupees Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.