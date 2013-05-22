FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Puravankara sets price band for $33 mln share issue
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2013 / 3:26 AM / in 4 years

India's Puravankara sets price band for $33 mln share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Real estate developer Puravankara Projects has set a price band of 80 rupees to 85 rupees for its up to 1.84 billion rupees ($33.2 million) share sale, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The company aims to sell 21.57 million shares to qualified institutional investors on Thursday.

Axis Capital, JP Morgan and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Shares of Puravankara, valued by the market at about $371 million, ended at 95.65 rupees on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, DLF Ltd, India’s biggest real estate company by market value, raised about $337 million through a share sale to qualified institutional investors. ($1 = 55.2850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.