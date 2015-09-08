FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA staff says errors likely in administering Purdue's fast-acting painkiller
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

FDA staff says errors likely in administering Purdue's fast-acting painkiller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Errors in administering Purdue Pharma’s fast-acting oxycodone painkiller are likely and could result in insufficient pain relief as the drug must be given every 4-6 hours on an empty stomach, U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said.

Privately held Purdue has proposed to make clear on the label that the opioid drug, to be called Avridi, is to be taken on an empty stomach. (1.usa.gov/1NfxZxd)

Data has shown that there is a significant delay in the absorption and peak plasma concentration of oxycodone when taken with food. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.