a year ago
Pure Gym Group plans to raise 190 mln stg via IPO
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 14, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Pure Gym Group plans to raise 190 mln stg via IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Fitness club chain Pure Gym Group Plc said on Wednesday it would raise about 190 million pounds ($251 million) in an initial public offering of its stock on the London Stock Exchange.

The company, which calls itself the UK's largest gym operator by membership, did not clarify how many shares it would sell, or their expected price.

Pure Gym, which is owned by funds advised by CCMP Capital Partners and Hermes GPE, said its first-half revenue rose 51 percent to 76.6 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7576 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
