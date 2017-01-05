PureCircle warns on H1 profit as US shipment seizure bites

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sweetener maker PureCircle Ltd said the detainment of shipments of its low-calorie sweetener stevia in the U.S. would lead to a 14 percent drop in first-half group sales.

In June, U.S. Customs had seized shipments of stevia extracts brought into the country by PureCircle from China after it obtained information that they are produced by convict labour.

The company said it expects group gross profit for the first half to fall 19 percent to $18 million and a $5 million drop in core earnings to $8 million.

PureCircle had said in June that the detention of stevia in the U.S. could impact sales and profit. The U.S. market accounts for one-third of the company's sales. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)