#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 10, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

PureCircle swings to full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept. 10 (Reuters) - PureCircle Ltd, the producer and marketer of natural sweetener Stevia, swung to a full-year profit from a year-ago loss, helped by increased sales of new Stevia products.

Stevia is a low-calorie natural sweetener used in carbonated soft drinks and yoghurts and is up to 300 times sweeter than traditional beet or cane sugar.

The Kuala Lumpur-based PureCircle, reported a pretax profit of $2.58 million in the full-year ended June 30 from a loss after tax of $9.32 million last year.

Sales rose 44 percent to $101 million. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

