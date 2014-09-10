PureCircle swings to full-year profit

Sept. 10 (Reuters) - PureCircle Ltd, the producer and marketer of natural sweetener Stevia, swung to a full-year profit from a year-ago loss, helped by increased sales of new Stevia products.

Stevia is a low-calorie natural sweetener used in carbonated soft drinks and yoghurts and is up to 300 times sweeter than traditional beet or cane sugar.

The Kuala Lumpur-based PureCircle, reported a pretax profit of $2.58 million in the full-year ended June 30 from a loss after tax of $9.32 million last year.

Sales rose 44 percent to $101 million. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)