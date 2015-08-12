Data storage company Pure Storage files for IPO

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Data storage company Pure Storage Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday for an initial public offering of common stock.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith are among the underwriters to the IPO. (bit.ly/1MkedQN)

Pure Storage makes flash-based storage devices, which are typically much faster than storage that runs on hard disk drives. It competes with larger, established companies such as EMC Corp and NetApp Inc.

The California-based company’s filing including a nominal fund raising target of $300 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)