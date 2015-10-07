FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Data storage company Pure storage falls in debut
October 7, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Shares of data storage company Pure Storage Inc fell as much as 2.6 percent to $16.55 in their market debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at about $2.65 billion.

Pure Storage’s shares opened at $16.74 and stayed just shy of its initial public offering price of $17.

The company raised $425 million from the sale of 25 million share in the IPO.

Pure Storage is a memory storage company that offers flash memory, rather than disk memory or a combination of flash and disk. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
