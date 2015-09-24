FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pure Storage IPO to price in $16-$18/shr range
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Pure Storage IPO to price in $16-$18/shr range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Data storage company Pure Storage Inc said its initial public offering was expected to be priced in the range of $16-$18 per class A share, valuing the company at $3.33 billion at the top end of the range.

The company is selling 25 mln shares in the IPO and expects to raise up to $450 million.

Pure Storage makes flash-based storage devices, which are typically much faster than storage that runs on hard disk drives. It competes with larger, established rivals such as EMC Corp and NetApp Inc.

Reuters exclusively reported in April that Pure storage was making preparations for an IPO. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.