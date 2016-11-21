Purina beats class action over dog food ingredients

Nestlé Purina Petcare defeated a proposed class action over allegedly toxic ingredients in its Beneful dry dog food on Thursday, as a federal judge in California ruled that plaintiffs failed to offer enough evidence to take their case forward.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco granted Nestlé Purina's motion for summary judgment after finding that the plaintiffs offered "no evidentiary support" for their claims that there was a health risk associated with Beneful.

