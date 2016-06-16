FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 16, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Online estate agent Purplebricks sees UK profit, eyes Australia market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Purplebricks Group Plc, a British online estate agency backed by fund manager Neil Woodford, said its UK business would be profitable in the current financial year and that it would launch its platform in Australia in 2016.

The company, which made its market debut in December, said it had recruited an Australian management team and a maximum planned investment of 10 million pounds ($14 million) would be funded from existing cash resources over the next two years.

Purplebricks, which was founded in 2014 by brothers Michael and Kenny Bruce, reported a wider adjusted core loss of 9.7 million pounds in the year ended April 30.

$1 = 0.7056 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
