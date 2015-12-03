FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Purplebricks expects to be valued at $359 mln in London listing
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Purplebricks expects to be valued at $359 mln in London listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Purplebricks Group Plc IPO-PURP.L, a British online estate agency backed by fund manager Neil Woodford, said it expects to list on London’s junior Alternative Investment Market with a market value of 240.3 million pounds ($359 million).

The company, which was founded in 2014 by brothers Michael and Kenny Bruce, said it had conditionally raised 58.1 million pounds ($87 million) ahead of its debut.

Trading in Purplebricks’ shares is expected to start at 8.00 am on Dec. 17, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.6695 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.