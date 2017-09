LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Pursuit Dynamics PLC : * Buys gaming realms limited, bejig limited and alchemybet limited for £12.1

million * Announces placing of 26.2 mln shares to raise approximately £3.4 million * Conditional disposal of Pursuit marine drive limited to eliminate company’s

existing liabilities * Proposes new management of company with extensive experience in online gaming

market * To change of name of the company to gaming realms plc