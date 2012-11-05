Asia Private Equity Weekly News, November 5, 2012

HONG KONG, November 5 (Reuters) - News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending November 2.

NOVEMBER 2

FINANCIER NAT Rothschild is in talks with Indonesian investors, including a contender for the country’s presidency, on a plan to counter a $1.4 billion proposal by the influential Bakrie family to dismantle coal mining group Bumi Plc, sources said.

CHINESE LANGUAGE Internet search provider Baidu Inc said it has acquired private equity firm Providence Equity Partners’ stake in iQiyi.com, an online video platform in China, for an undisclosed amount.

NOVEMBER 1

AN ARM of China’s sovereign wealth fund CIC has taken a 10 percent stake in the holding company controlling Britain’s largest airport Heathrow, Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial said.

A $1.7 BILLION bid for Malaysia’s two main KFC fast food franchisees faces a growing chorus of opposition from investors challenging the terms of the offer that is nearly a year old and now looks to them badly undervalued.

FORMULA ONE is unlikely to float on the stock market before 2014, the sport’s commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone said on Thursday.

ASIA BUYOUT firm Olympus Capital led an investor group that has injected $50 million to expand China’s Huaxia Dairy Farm Ltd, said Huaxia, a company that produces the raw milk that is in short supply in China’s growing dairy sector.

OCTOBER 31

FIDELITY GROWTH Partners, the private equity arm of Fidelity Worldwide Investment, has invested $75 million in Indian medical equipment supplier Trivitron Healthcare, both the companies said in a statement.

OCTOBER 30

GERMAN FASHION house Hugo Boss said a pick-up in its Chinese luxury goods market in the third quarter should gather pace by the end of the year on the back of growing consumer confidence.

CARLYLE GROUP said it will buy a Japanese unit of U.S. food packaging company Sealed Air Corp at an undisclosed price, in the private equity firm’s second Japanese acquisition in a month.

PRIVATE EQUITY firm Asuka DBJ Partners is seeking a $500 million refinancing loan for its China Central Place building in Beijing, and has hired ANZ to arrange the deal, Thomson Reuters Basis Point reported. [ID :nRLP55027a]

OCTOBER 29

DYMON ASIA Capital is branching out to the private equity world, launching a fund with backing from a unit of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, a company email obtained by Reuters shows, indicating an uncommon move by a hedge fund.

AUSTRALIA‘S COMPETITION regulator said it will review a proposed takeover by H.J. Heinz Co of organic baby food supplier Rafferty’s Garden Pty Ltd, which is owned by private equity firm Anacacia Capital.