Asia Private Equity Weekly News, Sept 16, 2013

HONG KONG, September 16 (Reuters) - News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Sept. 13.

SEPTEMBER 13

SINGAPORE‘S STATE investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd has appointed Wu Yibing, a senior executive from China’s biggest brokerage firm CITIC, to head its China business, which accounts for about a fifth of its $170 billion portfolio.

KKR & CO LP is considering teaming up with a state-backed Japanese investment fund to secure a stake in Panasonic Corp’s healthcare business, media reported, although people familiar with the matter said the U.S. firm has not approached the fund yet.

CHINESE POLICE have detained outspoken and well-known venture capitalist Wang Gongquan for questioning, a fellow activist said, after he helped lead a campaign for the release of another activist, as the government tightens a crackdown on dissent.

CHINA‘S LARGEST technology outsourcing company, Pactera Technology International Ltd, said Blackstone Group LP and the company’s management reduced their offer to take the company private, citing its weakening financial performance.

PRIVATE EQUITY firm Advent International and an Asian partner have agreed to take a large stake in coffee and tea retailer, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

SEPTEMBER 11

ANCHORAGE CAPITAL Partners is exploring a potential IPO for Australian retailer Dick Smith Electronics and has appointed Goldman Sachs and Macquarie Group to advise it on a listing and other strategic options, sources familiar with the matter said.

CHINA PRIVATE equity firm CITIC Capital is raising two loans totalling HK$1.65 billion ($212.8 million), Basis Point reported citing sources.

SEPTEMBER 10

JAPANESE RECRUITMENT giant Recruit Holdings Co is in talks to buy Australian online jobs portal Freelancer.com for $400 million, a source close to the deal said, declining to be identified as the information was confidential.

SEPTEMBER 9

CHINESE BANKS have a colossal mess of bad debts to clean up for the second time in as many decades, but they are unlikely to call in the financial world’s most efficient mop and broom.

SOUTHEAST ASIA private equity firm Navis Capital Partners said it has acquired Australia-based private childcare operator Guardian Early Learning Group for an undisclosed sum. Local media valued the deal at around A$120 million. ()

ACQUISITIVE NON-BANK lender Pepper Australia is vying to buy assets with a net book value estimated at around A$1 billion ($919.45 million) from Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group as it looks to sell down in Australia, banking sources.