Asia Private Equity Weekly News, March 3, 2014

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters) - News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Feb. 28.

FEBRUARY 28

MORGAN STANLEY Managing Director Stephen Seelbach is leaving the bank to take a senior role with San Francisco-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, two sources said. Seelbach and a spokesman for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

CVC ASIA Pacific Ltd and UBS AG plan to list Mantra Group, Australia’s second-largest hotel operator, in a public float worth about A$500 million ($448 million) in April, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters.

AUSTRALIA PRIVATE equity firm CHAMP Equity Partners said it has appointed managing director John Haddock as its first CEO. Haddock will continue to work on deal flow generation and portfolio management.

UNIQLO PARENT Fast Retailing Co Ltd and South Korean fashion conglomerate E.Land Group are separately exploring a deal for large U.S. apparel chain J.Crew Group Inc, people familiar with the matter said.

FEBRUARY 27

A PARIS court will rule on April 29 on a shareholders challenge to a bid by China’s Fosun International and French private equity firm Ardian for holiday operator Club Med .

A CONSORTIUM involving two Maori tribes will bid against private equity giant Carlyle Group Ltd for Transpacific Industries Group Ltd’s New Zealand waste management business, a deal expected to fetch NZ$1 billion ($830.2 million), a person involved in the bid told Reuters.

THE FOUNDERS of Carlyle each received $92.9 million in dividends and salaries in 2013, a regulatory filing showed, up from $57.6 million in 2012. David Rubenstein, William Conway and Daniel D‘Aniello, who founded Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle in 1987 and are now in their sixties, forfeited their bonuses for the second consecutive year.

NINE ENTERTAINMENT Co Holdings Ltd posted a 24.3 percent rise in its first-half underlying net profit on Thursday, as the company reported results for the first time following its initial public offering in December.

FEBRUARY 26

CARLYLE HAS entered into exclusive talks to buy Tyco International Inc’s South Korean security systems unit, a business valued at around $2 billion, two sources told Reuters.

CHINA EVERBRIGHT Ltd and Israel’s Catalyst Equity Management said they have raised $100 million for a private equity fund that will invest in Israeli companies.

FEBRUARY 25

A CONSORTIUM led by Swedish private equity firm EQT is in the final stage of talks to buy Australia’s I-MED, the radiology group said, in a deal that could be worth more than A$400 million ($360.7 million).

BARING PRIVATE Equity Asia said that it had sold its 41.65 percent stake in PT Cardig Aero Services Tbk to Singapore Airport Terminal Services Ltd for 1,108.3 billion Indonesian rupiah ($95.5 million).