Asia Private Equity Weekly News, June 9, 2014

June 9 (Reuters) - News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending June 6.

JUNE 6

CAPITAL TODAY, an early investor in e-commerce company JD.com Inc and helmed by one of China’s top dealmakers, aims to raise a $400 million “evergreen” fund, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

A PRIVATE equity consortium led by KKR & Co LP has agreed to pay about $270 million for up to 70 percent of China’s COFCO Meat, a source said, targeting consumers willing to pay a premium for high quality, safe pork products.

PRIVATE EQUITY firms Yunfeng Capital, founded by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s Jack Ma, and CITIC Private Equity Funds Management have agreed to invest at least 2 billion yuan ($320 million) in a unit of Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd, the dairy products company said in a statement.

BREAKINGVIEWS - JACK Ma’s decision to buy half of China’s most popular soccer club has done prospective investors in Alibaba a favour. The $192 million investment in Guangzhou Evergrande, which the internet giant’s founder hatched over a drinking session this week, won’t affect Alibaba’s value when it goes public later this year. But it offers a priceless insight into how the company works.

JUNE 5

SHARES IN Australian media monitoring company iSentia Group Ltd IPO-ISG.AX jumped more than 20 percent on their market debut, extending a run of strong initial public offerings on the Sydney stock exchange.

AUSTRALIAN PRIVATE equity firm Ironbridge will sell 74 percent of Melbourne-based Monash IVF Group, the country’s second-biggest in vitro fertilisation company, in an initial public offering for A$315.9 million ($293 million).

JUNE 3

CHINA‘S TIANHE Chemicals Group Ltd IPO-THCG.HK is seeking to raise between $636 million and $818 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

THE TAKEOVER battle for Club Mediterranee intensified after the French holiday resort operator agreed to open its books to a new potential bidder, Investindustrial, a fund led by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi.

HARALD QUANDT Capital, a private investment group owned by the Harald Quandt family of Germany, said it has hired David Pierce as managing director and head of Asia. Pierce was most recently a partner with FLAG Squadron Asia and was the founding CEO of Squadron Capital, based in Hong Kong. [link.reuters.com/juw89v ]

JUNE 2

AUSTRALIAN PRIVATE equity firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) is considering the future of a A$1.1 billion ($1.02 billion) takeover proposal for compliance company SAI Global Ltd after the target said it would publish information for other potential buyers, a source told Reuters.

PEP PLANS to follow the country’s biggest market listing of the year with its second biggest, saying it wants to raise up to A$690 million ($642.18 million) by listing tampon and toilet paper maker Asaleo Care Ltd. (Compiled by Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)