Asia Private Equity Weekly News, September 29, 2014

Sept 29 (Reuters) - News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ended Sept. 26.

SEPTEMBER 25

HONG KONG Broadband Network, the second-largest broadband Internet provider in the city, plans an initial public offering of up to $500 million in the first half of 2015, IFR reported on Friday, citing people with direct knowledge of the plans.

SINGAPOREAN SOVEREIGN wealth fund GIC has bought a stake in RAC Ltd from U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group , a deal that will halt plans to list Britain’s second largest roadside recovery group.

SEPTEMBER 24

GLOBAL PRIVATE equity firm TPG Capital’s founding partner David Bonderman said the election of Narendra Modi as India’s prime minister had contributed to overpriced buyouts, and warned the new leader may not be able to solve all of the nation’s ills.

TPG‘S DAVID Bonderman said governments should stop legislating against Uber, the online for-hire car application which has run into multiple disputes with cab drivers and regulators in the United States and Europe.

BAIN CAPITAL-owned accountancy software company MYOB Ltd is finalising a A$640 million ($558.46 million) debt refinancing, which could lead to a future market listing, the company said in a statement.

SEPTEMBER 23

L CAPITAL, Temasek Holdings and International Finance Corp are in advanced talks to buy a 30 percent stake in the retail arm of India’s Aditya Birla Group for about $400-500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P. has agreed to buy a stake in China’s Xinrong Best Medical Instrument Co, the U.S. private equity firm said in a statement, a deal worth around $100 million, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

CHINA‘S SECURITIES regulator urged the country’s brokerages to raise fresh capital at least once over the next three years via initial public offerings or private share placements, the official Securities Times reported.

SEPTEMBER 19

INDONESIAN RICE and noodle producer PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk plans to sell 10 percent of itself to a unit of KKR & Co LP for 658 billion rupiah ($54.90 million), taking the U.S. private equity firm’s stake to around 25 percent.

SEPTEMBER 18

AUSTRALIA‘S PACIFIC Equity Partners (PEP) is in early stage preparations to list the country’s No.2 cinema chain The Hoyts Group in a sale that would value it around A$900 million ($807.39 million), a source familiar with the deal told Reuters.

SEPTEMBER 17

EUROPEAN PRIVATE equity firm IK Investment Partners has tapped JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to run a flotation of offshore services firm OV Group that could value the company at $900 million, two sources familiar with the matter said.

INDIAN ONLINE classifieds portal Quikr has secured $60 million from backers led by U.S. investor Tiger Global Management LLC to boost product development and expand its mobile business, the company said.

BLACKSTONE AIMS to raise about $16 billion for its latest flagship buyout fund, roughly in line with a predecessor fund that wrapped up fundraising in 2012, a person familiar with the matter said.

SEPTEMBER 16

HUAYI BROTHERS Media Corp said one of its units will buy stakes in GDC Technology Ltd from units of private equity firms Carlyle Group and Yunfeng Capital and another shareholder Mighty Capital Ltd.

JAPAN‘S PIONEER Corp is to sell its disc-jockeying audio equipment unit to private equity firm KKR for around 59 billion yen ($550 million), it said, as it outlined a growth strategy centred on its automotive electronics business.

KKR HAS agreed to provide about $175 million in financing to India’s GMR Infrastructure Ltd in a debt and equity deal, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

SEPTEMBER 15

STATE-CONTROLLED oil giant Sinopec Corp on Sunday unveiled a plan to sell a $17.5 billion stake in its retail business, marking the country’s biggest privatisation push since President Xi Jinping came to power almost two years ago.