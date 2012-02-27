Asia Private Equity Weekly News, February 27, 2012

HONG KONG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending February 24.

FEBRUARY 24

BLACKSTONE GROUP has hired Ed Huang from Morgan Stanley’s Asia private equity unit as a managing director for China, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the private equity giant builds up its teams in Asia.

CARLYLE GROUP has hired Nomura Holdings Inc and Goldman Sachs to handle the initial public offering of Japanese ball bearing maker Tsubaki Nakashima Co in a deal that could be worth at least 70 billion yen ($873 million), sources with knowledge of the matter said.

THE GOVERNMENT of Singapore Investment Corp, one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds, has bought a 5 percent stake in commodities trader Bunge Ltd valued at $496 million, in a sign that Asian state funds are raising their bets on resources.

INDIA REAL estate fund Indiareit Fund Advisors, a unit of drugmaker Piramal Healthcare, is planning to raise $500 million via an offshore fund to invest in Indian development projects, the company’s top executive said on Friday.

BLACKSTONE HAS raised more than $10 billion for its latest real estate fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII, and is looking to reach $12 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.

TROUBLED SHIPPING companies face the threat of seizures of their vessels as banks lose patience with an industry struggling with overcapacity and falling demand, industry players say.

FEBRUARY 23

A GROUP of former Morgan Stanley investment bankers has started a boutique firm, Dean Bradley Osborne Partners, with the hope that smaller is now better on Wall Street.

THE PRIVATE equity arm of India’s Infrastructure Development Finance Co said it invested 1.5 billion rupees ($30.47 million) in an agriculture services company, Staragri Warehousing and Collateral Management Ltd.

TESCO PLC, the world’s third-biggest retailer, may bid for a controlling stake valued at about $900 million in South Korean electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

FEBRUARY 22

FIVE YEARS after global buyout giants first flocked to the region to tap its growth, Asia’s private equity market has reached a tipping point. Maturing funds, a crop of inexperienced managers and global market instability are all opening the door for so called secondary players to come in.

ANANDA KRISHNAN, ranked by Forbes as Malaysia’s second-richest man, has put his entire power portfolio up for sale in a deal that could fetch more than $2 billion, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

FEBRUARY 21

GLOBAL PRIVATE equity firms, including KKR & Co LP and TPG Capital, and strategic rivals, are lining up potential bids for U.S.-listed AsiaInfo-Linkage Inc, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in a deal expected to be worth more than $1 billion.

BC PARTNERS has raised 6.5 billion euros ($8.6 billion) for new deals, making the largest buyout fund any European private equity firm has had since the onset of the credit crisis.

WESTERN INVESTORS in Japan’s disgraced Olympus have accused its banks of trying to take control of the boardroom by stealth, amid growing signs that the firm’s major creditors are considering installing their own appointees in the top jobs.

FEBRUARY 20

ABRAAJ CAPITAL, the Middle East’s largest private equity firm, sharpened its emerging market focus on Monday with a deal to buy UK-based specialist fund manager Aureos Capital, creating an entity with $7.5 billion in assets.

TPG RENEWED an $825 million takeover offer for Billabong International on Monday, saying the Australian surfwear company’s planned sale of one of its most profitable brands would not be an obstacle.