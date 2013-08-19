Asia Private Equity Weekly News, August 19, 2013

HONG KONG, August 19 (Reuters) - News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending August 16.

AUGUST 16

HUTCHISON WHAMPOA Ltd, controlled by Asia’s richest man Li Ka-shing, has received at least seven offers for its Hong Kong supermarkets business, ParknShop, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

INDIAN SNACK maker Balaji Wafers is in separate talks with private-equity funds, including Blackstone Group and Actis, to raise between $100 million and $125 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

ALCO STORES Inc, the subject of a takeover offer by Altanta-based private investment firm Argonne Capital, said it had received a higher bid from its largest shareholder, Everbright Development Overseas Ltd.

AUGUST 15

KKR & CO LP is considering tapping the U.S. term loan B market to loosen covenants and possibly fund a dividend recapitalisation for Australian mining services provider BIS Industries, Basis Point reported citing sources.

AUGUST 14

AMERICAN CAPITAL Energy and Infrastructure, co-founded by AES Corp’s former CEO Paul Hanrahan, has hired Abhay Pande from Citigroup to head its Asia unit that will explore investment opportunities in energy and related infrastructure assets.

AUGUST 13

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS Ltd signalled it may not be selling Optus Satellite after announcing it had concluded its strategic review of the business.

U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Bain Capital has agreed to sell a majority stake in the Japan franchisee of Domino’s Pizza to Australia’s Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd for 12 billion yen ($124 million).

REUTERS INSIDER - Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning Co Ltd , took a hit in the first half of 2013 but is on the rebound and may emerge as a rare China private equity success story, says Reuters Breakingviews’ John Foley. View show:

U.K. DEVELOPMENT finance firm CDC said that it had invested $17.5 million into Rainbow Hospitals, a 450-bed paediatric and maternity healthcare business in southern India, with the Abraaj Group.

STRUGGLING SMARTPHONE maker BlackBerry Ltd is weighing options that could include an outright sale, it said, and its largest shareholder is stepping down from its board to avoid any possible conflict of interest.

AUGUST 12

INDONESIAN HEALTH services provider PT Siloam International Hospitals, controlled by the Lippo Group, will sell 14 percent of its shares through an initial public offering next month to fund the purchase of new hospitals and health clinics.

LI NING, China’s best known sportswear firm, backed by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital, reported a smaller-than-expected first-half loss compared with a small profit in the same period a year ago as it was working to clean up inventory and restructure its operations.