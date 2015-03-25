FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PVH Corp reports marginal rise in sales
March 25, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

PVH Corp reports marginal rise in sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - PVH Corp, which owns clothing brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, reported a marginal increase in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand for its Calvin Klien line of apparel in North America.

The company said net income attributable to it was $51.5 million, or 62 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, compared with a loss of $37.5 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

The prior-year quarter included charges of about $488 million related to the acquisition of Warnaco Group Inc and the sale of G.H. Bass & Co.

Revenue rose 0.8 percent to $2.07 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

