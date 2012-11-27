FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PVH posts bigger quarterly profit
November 27, 2012 / 9:45 PM / 5 years ago

PVH posts bigger quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Clothing maker PVH Corp posted a bigger quarterly profit despite a slight drop in sales, as its higher margin Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger businesses grew faster.

For the third quarter ended Oct. 28, the company, which recently bought The Warnaco Group to unite the Calvin Klein underwear, jeans and sportswear lines, earned $165.41 million, or $2.24 a share - up from $112.24 million, or $1.54 a share, a year earlier.

Revenue was $1.64 billion, compared with $1.65 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $109.29 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
