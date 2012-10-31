FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PVH Corp to buy Warnaco Group for $2.9 bln
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

PVH Corp to buy Warnaco Group for $2.9 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - PVH Corp, which owns and markets Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, said it has agreed to buy clothing company The Warnaco Group Inc for about $2.9 billion in cash and stock.

PVH is offering Warnaco shareholders $51.75 in cash and 0.1822 of a share of PVH common stock for each Warnaco share.

Based on PVH’s last closing stock price, the per share value of the deal is $68.43, a 34 percent premium over the last closing price of Warnaco common stock.

PVH said it has commitments for $4.33 billion in financing from Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.