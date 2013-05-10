FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PVM adding three former Tradition Energy crude brokers
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2013 / 5:01 PM / in 4 years

PVM adding three former Tradition Energy crude brokers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - PVM Futures Inc, a unit of privately held PVM Oil Associates Inc, is adding three crude oil brokers to its Houston crude oil brokering team, according to a PVM statement obtained by Reuters.

Joining PVM on May 15 will be Jim Mcgrane, Jim Harden Sr and Jim Harden Jr.

All three brokers were previously at Tradition Energy, a part of Tradition Group, a brokering arm of Compagnie Financiere Tradition, a source at PVM said.

A Tradition spokesman confirmed that the brokers had recently left the company. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.