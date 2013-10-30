FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PwC strikes deal to buy corporate consulting firm Booz & Co
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 12:42 PM / 4 years ago

PwC strikes deal to buy corporate consulting firm Booz & Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Accounting and consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers struck a deal to buy corporate consulting firm Booz & Co to bulk up its advisory and tax business.

The companies said the deal is subject to approval from Booz & Co’s partner vote, scheduled for December. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Booz & Co separated in 2008 from Booz Allen Hamilton , the consulting firm best known for its work with U.S. government agencies. The two firms are no longer related.

PwC is one of the “Big Four” global accountants. The others are KPMG, Deloitte and Ernst & Young .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.