FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Judge rejects claims PwC missed fraud signs at Tower Group
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 28, 2016 / 12:26 AM / a year ago

Judge rejects claims PwC missed fraud signs at Tower Group

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Auditors at PricewaterhouseCoopers did not miss obvious signs of alleged fraud at former New York insurance giant Tower Group International, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled, rejecting a bid by investors to revive claims against the accounting firm.

To prevail in their complaint against Tower's auditor PwC, investors must show that its conduct "approximates an actual intent" to aid in a fraud, and they failed to meet that burden, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said in a decision on Friday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d7TG7W

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.