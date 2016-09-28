Judge rejects claims PwC missed fraud signs at Tower Group

Auditors at PricewaterhouseCoopers did not miss obvious signs of alleged fraud at former New York insurance giant Tower Group International, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled, rejecting a bid by investors to revive claims against the accounting firm.

To prevail in their complaint against Tower's auditor PwC, investors must show that its conduct "approximates an actual intent" to aid in a fraud, and they failed to meet that burden, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said in a decision on Friday.

