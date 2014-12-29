FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Power Construction Corp of China plans to issue preference shares
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 29, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Power Construction Corp of China plans to issue preference shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Power Construction Corp Of China Ltd

* Says plans to invest 4.7 billion yuan ($755.42 million) in setting up financial firm with partners

* Says plans to acquire seven research institutes and one consulting firm for a combined 17.2 billion yuan

* Says plans to raise up to 2 billion yuan via preference shares issue

* Says board agrees unit to team up with partner to invest about 449 million yuan in windfarm project in Yunnan province

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1BjXpSf ; bit.ly/1tdMwwT

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2217 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.