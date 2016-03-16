FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Agility eyes opportunities from privatisation of airport, ports
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

Kuwait's Agility eyes opportunities from privatisation of airport, ports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, March 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Agility, the largest logistics company in the Gulf, will be interested in bidding for Kuwait’s airport and ports if their management is offered for privatisation, the chief executive Tarek Sultan said on Wednesday.

Kuwait’s Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh said on Monday that the government would seek to privatise state-owned assets including airports, ports and some facilities of national oil giant Kuwait Petroleum Corp.

Kuwait has approved a number of economic reforms to narrow a budget deficit caused by low oil prices. (Reporting By Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Tom Arnold, editing by Sami Aboudi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.