3 months ago
Kuwait logistics firm Agility settles U.S. criminal case
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 7:45 AM / 3 months ago

Kuwait logistics firm Agility settles U.S. criminal case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.

Once finalised, a settlement will resolve all outstanding criminal issues with the U.S. government in connection with the prime vendor contracts for Agility, its affiliates, employees, directors and officers, it said.

Separately, Agility also said it settled agreements with the Defense Logistics Agency resolving all pending and potential administrative claims between Agility and DLA.

Once made effective, the agreements will allow Agility to pursue new U.S. government contracts, it said. (Reporting by Tom Arnold)

