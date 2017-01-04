FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Aggreko wins contract to provide power at 2018 Winter Olympics
January 4, 2017 / 7:53 AM / 8 months ago

Aggreko wins contract to provide power at 2018 Winter Olympics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - UK's Aggreko Plc said on Wednesday it had been appointed the official temporary power provider for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The company, which is the world's largest temporary power provider, said it would provide power across 18 competition venues and broadcast centre as part of a contract expected to be valued at around $40 million.

Aggreko had earlier pulled out of a tender to supply generators to the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, after not being awarded the first tranche of contracts.

The contract win comes amid a tough period for Aggreko, which said late last year it was reviewing the value of its North American fleet of oil and gas rental generators after further weakness in that market hit its quarterly revenue.

Aggreko would be a sponsor for the Pyeongchang Olympics as part of the deal, it said on Wednesday.

Asia's first Winter Olympics outside Japan will see the coastal city of Gangneung host figure skating, curling, ice hockey, speed and short-track skating events, while Pyeongchang, some 180 kilometres east of Seoul, will stage mountain events. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

